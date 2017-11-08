Aguero Reportedly Reveals He's Stalling on Man City Extension in Recent Interview

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Manchester City fans won't like the looks of this, but if true, they will have a bit of worrying to do over Sergio Aguero's future.

The prolific striker is currently away on international duty with Argentina. And according to Goal correspondent Sam Lee, the former Atletico Madrid ace was interviewed in South America and revealed that he has an offer to extend his deal to 2020 but hasn't done so as yet.

"Aguero’s done an interview in Argentina, would you believe," Lee tweeted. "Says he’s got the option to extend his contract until 2020, but hasn’t done it yet."

Aguero recently became Man City's highest-ever scorer, breaking Eric Brook's 78-year record when he scored his 178th goal for the club in their win over Napoli last week.

The player was presented a blue boot by Brook's daughter, Betty Cowgill, and club legend Mike Summerbee before the Citizens' 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday, to commemorate his remarkable achievement.

If Lee's tweet carries any substance, then fans will be made to sweat over the striker's commitment, especially as rumours linked him with a move away over the summer. But as long as the offer remains on the table, Aguero is very likely to sign.

