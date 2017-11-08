Leicester, Everton & Brighton All Linked With £6m MLS Sensation Following Bright Spell in USA

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Premier League clubs Leicester City, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all reportedly interested in signing Jack Harrison from MLS outfit New York City FC, per the Mail.

The 20-year-old winger put on many impressive displays during New York's campaign, yet it did end badly as they were dumped out of the play-offs by Columbus Crew with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Harrison scored 10 goals during the season, but his performances tailed off a bit towards the end. He is still attracting attention from clubs back in England, however, and it is believed that it will only take £6m to bring him back home.

The starlet was also recently called up to the England Under-21 side as well, driving his stock up a bit more, plus he has received glowing recommendations from legends such as Frank Lampard, David Villa and Patrick Vieira.

Formerly a youth player at Manchester United, Harrison moved to the United States aged 14 and has developed into one of the brightest young prospects in the country.

"I speak to Jack all the time," Lampard said earlier this year, following his retirement from football. "I think there a lot of big things to come from Jack. I like him, he's a great lad, great ability."

"I think he will do it [gain international recognition] of his own accord. I don't think he needs me to tell anyone," Lampard added when asked if he had considered putting in a word with the English FA. "I think everyone [at the FA] knows that he's there... so it will happen naturally."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters