Leicester, Everton & Brighton All Linked With £6m MLS Sensation Following Bright Spell in USA

Premier League clubs Leicester City, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all reportedly interested in signing Jack Harrison from MLS outfit New York City FC, per the Mail.

The 20-year-old winger put on many impressive displays during New York's campaign, yet it did end badly as they were dumped out of the play-offs by Columbus Crew with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Harrison scored 10 goals during the season, but his performances tailed off a bit towards the end. He is still attracting attention from clubs back in England, however, and it is believed that it will only take £6m to bring him back home.

The starlet was also recently called up to the England Under-21 side as well, driving his stock up a bit more, plus he has received glowing recommendations from legends such as Frank Lampard, David Villa and Patrick Vieira.

Formerly a youth player at Manchester United, Harrison moved to the United States aged 14 and has developed into one of the brightest young prospects in the country.

"I speak to Jack all the time," Lampard said earlier this year, following his retirement from football. "I think there a lot of big things to come from Jack. I like him, he's a great lad, great ability."

"I think he will do it [gain international recognition] of his own accord. I don't think he needs me to tell anyone," Lampard added when asked if he had considered putting in a word with the English FA. "I think everyone [at the FA] knows that he's there... so it will happen naturally."