Everton Receive Timely Boost as Yannick Bolasie Set to Return to Training After Long-Term Injury

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Everton are expected to receive a much welcomed off-field boost as Yannick Bolasie is set to return to first team training next week, 11-months on from a serious anterior cruciate knee ligament injury which required two bouts of surgery.

The 28-year-old has featured just 15 times for the Toffees since his £25m move from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016, but the winger admitted that despite his return to Finch Farm there remains no target date for his inclusion in the matchday squad. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bolasie told Sky Sports News: "I haven't set a date yet for that return. I can't really say right now.


"I'm back in on Monday at Everton. I'm probably going to be integrated with the team then, but comeback I don't know.


"I want to make sure I'm feeling good. It's not just my name on my shirt on the pitch; I want to make sure it's me."

In Bolasie's absence Everton have struggled to string together a run of results, which led to the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October as the Toffees languished towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

David Unsworth is currently taking the reigns at Goodison Park as owner Farhad Moshiri continues to weigh-up potential candidates, but the club's first victory under Unsworth against Watford has Bolasie optimistic that the dramatic win can kick-start their season. 

He added: "100 per cent we needed that. It takes us out the bottom three and we can start looking up.

"Unfortunately with the way the season's gone it's not been the best for us, but hopefully we can start picking up from now."

