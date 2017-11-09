Mauro Icardi Reveals His Pick for Fantasy Football and the Team He Loves Scoring Against the Most

Inter Milan's man main Mauro Icardi recently took part in a new series, courtesy of Inter Milan, where he answered questions during his drive home from training.

Having scored 26 goals last season, as well as eleven already in Serie A this time out, the Argentine has been the subject of interest from a whole host of top European clubs, with Bayern Munich the most recent to express interest in him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

During the drive home, the 24 year-old spoke about his personal life, as well as his antics on the pitch for the Nerazzurri.

As reported on Inter's website, he said, "I know fantasy football, I know that a lot of people say they spend a lot to get me. Who would I buy? Hmm, Immobile he’s scoring a lot of goals this year!"

Lazio's Ciro Immobile is currently on top of the Serie A goalscoring table with 14 goals, while Mauro Icardi is three behind on 11.

He goes on to say who he enjoys scoring against the most in Italy, and unsurprisingly, Italian champions Juventus are his favourite victims. In addition, he spoke of his love while playing against fierce rivals AC Milan.

“The team I like most to score against? Juventus, it’s the Italian ‘Clasico’, to score against a rival is always nice.

`"The hat-trick in the Derby Milano. It was unique feeling for all Interisti, to win the derby like that.

"I also had the sense of regret about the penalty missed against Milan. I really felt the affection from the fans, especially from the youngest wins.”

Inter Milan and Icardi currently sit third in Serie A, two points behind league leader Napoli after 12 games.