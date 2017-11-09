Germany's general manager Oliver Bierhoff has seemingly let it slip that Schalke star Leon Goretzka is set for a Premier League move this summer.

The 22-year-old Goretzka has shot to prominence in recent seasons and has duly cemented himself as one of Europe's leading young midfield stars, after winning both the Silver Boot and Bronze Ball, whilst representing Germany at the Confederations Cup during the summer.

His exceptional talent has gained the attention of clubs from across Europe, most notably from teams in the Premier League who are on high alert after Goretzka rebuffed Schalke's attempts for him to sign a new long-term deal - paving the way for his potential free transfer next summer.

With his contract entering its final months, the 22-year-old is able to sign a pre-contract agreement in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all heavily linked with a move for the midfielder.

European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also in contention to lure Goretzka their way, but in an interview with the Guardian, Bierhoff has seemed to suggest that the midfielder will be the latest Germany international to make his way to the Premier League.

When discussing the financial power of England's top flight compared to the Bundesliga, Bierhoff said: "We feel that England, because of the amount of money you have with TV rights, young talented players like Leroy Sané and [Schalke’s] Leon Goretzka are moving to England and this is not good for our league but also for the quality of our game.

"We have to pay attention and invest again and again in the education of our coaches."

Any potential move from Goretzka to the Premier League would be a major coup for the competition, but his next club still remains a mystery.