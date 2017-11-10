Jordi Alba Hails 'Influential' Barca Boss Valverde and Offers Opinion on Neymar Departure

Jordi Alba has hailed the impact that Ernesto Valverde has had on turning Barcelona's fortunes around since he took charge of the club.

Valverde has guided La Blaugrana to the top of La Liga and helped them progress to the last-16 of the Champions League since he replaced Luis Enrique in the dug out at Nou Camp.

In a wide ranging interview with Mundo Deportivo, left-back Alba was asked about how the Basque boss had contributed to making Barca the dominant force in Spanish football against after Real Madrid's all-conquering 2016/17 campaign.

He gushed: "Yes (he has been key) as, in the end, he influences everything. The coaching staff has entered with good footing, has very clear ideas, has transmitted their ideas to all players what they want and the team complies and does what the coach asks.

"Things are going well. We will also have insurance (thanks to our points haul) as in all seasons for our poor streaks but right now nobody can stop us."

Enrique departed the manager's hotseat after citing the stress of the job was becoming too much for him, and some Barca stars have already expressed how different his and Valverde's managerial styles are.

Alba refused to be drawn on stating who was the better boss, but did explain how Valverde and his staff was getting the best out of the superstar squad.

He said: "I do not like to compare with other coaches but I am delighted with Valverde, with the entire coaching staff.

"Their communication with the players with those who play regularly and, I think, more with those who haven't, is important so that we all get along with one another."

Spain international Alba also commented on Neymar's departure for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £200m deal in the summer and revealed how his absence on the field had allowed the full-back to get forward more often.

He added: "He is a great player who, due to his circumstances or feelings or thoughts, decided to leave and in the end, he has left many more people who can do a good job and I am delighted with the people there.

"As I said before, I have more room to move in and honestly, for me it's much better."