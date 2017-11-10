West Ham's New Boss David Moyes Identifies Bournemouth's Harry Arter as January Target

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

West Ham are apparently keen on signing Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter following the arrival of new boss David Moyes earlier this month. 

The Mirror report that Moyes will give his new side a chance to impress him before the start of the imminent January transfer window. However, he already has an idea of several players he would like to get get in his squad, with one of those being Arter. 

Due to a lack of true creative options deeper in midfield, Moyes may turn his attention to Arter as an option to start attacks from the middle of the park rather than relying so heavily on Argentinian Manuel Lanzini.

Arter has had a fascinating career, starting off at Charlton Athletic in the youth set-up, before moving to Woking in 2009 and playing in non-league, before getting the chance to play for Bournemouth. 

After seven years at Bournemouth, Arter, who is under contract until 2021, has amassed over 200 appearances across the different tiers of English football with the Cherries under Eddie Howe.


He is also becoming more established at international level, with six appearances for the Republic of Ireland to his name.

If the deal was to be made, Moyes would have a versatile midfielder that could play alongside either Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang or Mark Noble. 

