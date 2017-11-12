After a lackluster 1-1 draw Thursday in BC Place, the U.S. women's national team was looking to assert its will over its neighbors to the north and the Americans did just that with a 3-1 win Sunday over Canada at Avaya Stadium.

Megan Rapinoe was the Americans best player Sunday, as her constant movement and shiftiness in and near the box created a multitude of opportunities for the USWNT throughout the match. So it was only right that Rapinoe was a part of all three goals, assisting the first from a corner, supplying a smart dummy to open up a bit more space for Alex Morgan on the second and serving in the ball for a "hockey assist" on the third.

Of course, the goalscorers deserve plenty of credit, as Julie Ertz continues to be one of the most dangerous finishers off set pieces in the sport, especially at the near post.

Julie Ertz at the near post...



You know how that ends. 🔥👌🏼 https://t.co/zOKtSKelUU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 13, 2017

Canada equalized early in the second half—just as they did Thursday—but the lead wouldn't last long.

The second goal was created by a brilliant bending pass by Christen Press outside of the box that Rapinoe dummies for Morgan to run onto and ultimately put the USWNT ahead for good.

Alex Morgan: 7 goals in her last 7 games. 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/ymNIhIeU03 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 13, 2017

And as the Canadians began to run out of steam, the USA continued to press forward, which explains why Rapinoe's defender gives her so much time and space to serve this ball in for the USWNT's final goal.

Carli Lloyd scores her 98th career goal for the USWNT! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iogWUlOeyu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 13, 2017

The Americans went close a couple more times, including a Morgan shot that was blasted just wide and a Rapinoe strike that was initially saved but squirted out of the goalkeeper's hands and deflected off the inside of the post, but the USWNT was denied its fourth goal.

The win marked the last game of the year for the USWNT. Not a bad way to finish off 2017.