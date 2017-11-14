Brazilian Legend Kaka Claims 'Everything Gets Taken to Extremes' at Real Madrid

Brazilian legend Kaka has discussed how intense life can be whilst playing for Real Madrid, and has likened his career adventures to those of James Rodriguez - who finds himself currently turning out for Bayern Munich following difficulties at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kaka made the switch from AC Milan to Madrid in the summer of 2010 - enjoying a successful three years in the Spanish capital; but didn't hesitate to speak up about the difficulties he faced:

“At Real Madrid everything gets taken to extremes, as much for the good things as the bad things, so you have to adapt to the way that the press and the fans live through different situations,” Kaka told Colombian media outlet El Espectador (via Goal).





“For a player it’s an amazing experience to be at Real Madrid. I matured a lot there, principally as a person.”

The now 35-year-old returned to San Siro in 2013, which didn't work out as well as he had hoped - and has drawn similarities between him and Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, on that front:

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“As a player you make changes that you think are going to work out in one way and for a number of reasons it doesn’t pan out as you hoped it would.”

“What happened to James and to me can happen to any player and not just at Real Madrid,

“James didn’t forget how to play football. He is still a fantastic player and he’ll find his best form again at his new club and I’m sure he’ll continue to play well for Colombia.

“Football is getting quicker all the time but players like James know how to adapt. He is already accustomed to a faster style of football. It mustn’t be forgotten that he was the best player at the last World Cup.”