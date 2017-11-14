Listing the 94 Active Players With 100 or More International Caps in the Wake of Buffon's Retirement

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has had a mixed year.





Having won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia with Juventus come months ago, the 39-year-old stopper was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions final in his last game of the campaign.

And as if things couldn't get any worse for him, Buffon won't be taking part in next year's World Cup, with Italy failing to qualify for the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Sweden on Monday.





The keeper must have been hoping to go out on a high and play in his last World Cup before calling curtains on a remarkable international career. However, it wasn't to be, and he would walk off the pitch in tears on Monday, having played out his last game for his country - the last of an amazing 175 appearances.

It's lights out on Gianluigi Buffon's international career. Always will be a legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/sxDOPvdj2I — 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2017

His compatriot Danielle De Rossi also bowed out on Monday, leaving 94 active internationals, who have 100 caps or more to their name, still in the game.





Here they are below:

Former Real Madrid teammates Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos have a combined 315 caps for Spain.

Player Country Caps Iker Casillas Spain 167 Essam El-Hadary Egypt 156 Paulo da Silva Paraguay 148 Sergio Ramos Spain 148 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 147 Ahmed Mubarak Oman 146 Maynor Figueroa Honduras 146 Andres Guardado Mexico 145 Rafael Marquez Mexico 142 Amer Shafi Jordan 141

Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has been playing for Argentina since 2001, with his international debut coming before he even played a single minute for River Plate, his club at the time.

Player Country Caps Daniel Bennett Singapore 141 Clint Dempsey USA 141 Gabriel Gomez Panama 140 Michael Bradley USA 140 Javier Mascherano Argentina 140 Shahril Ishak Singapore 138 Wesley Sneijder Netherlands 132 Baihakki Khaizan Singapore 131 Peter Jehle Liechtenstein 130 Ali Al-Habsi Oman 129

35-year-old DaMarcus Beasley currently plays for MLS Side Houston Dynamo. He also received his first cap in 2001 and has appeared in four World Cups for USA.

Player Country Caps Osama Hawsawi Saudi Arabia 129 Ismail Matar United Arab Emirates 128 Server Djeparov Uzbekistan 128 Jaime Penedo Panama 127 Michael Mifsud Malta 127 DaMarcus Beasley USA 126 Enar Jaager Estonia 126 Oscar Boniek Garcia Honduras 125 Ahmed Faty Egypt 124 Taisar Al-Jassim Saudi Arabia 124

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been representing Argentina for quite some time now. But he will only really cement his legacy if he wins some form of silverware on the international stage.

Player Country Caps Maxi Pereira Uruguay 123 Lionel Messi Argentina 123 Ragnar Klavan Estonia 122 Andres Iniesta Spain 122 Tim Howard USA 121 Sebastian Soria Qatar 119 Claudio Bravo Chile 119 Alexis Sanchez Chile 119 Abdallah Deeb Jordan 117 John O'Shea Rep. of Ireland 117

Manchester City's David Silva has already won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain.

Player Country Caps Khairul Amri Singapore 117 David Silva Spain 117 Kennedy Mweene Zambia 116 Blas Perez Panama 114 Jalal Hosseini Iran 114 Sayed Mohammed Jaffer Bahrain 113 Nani Portugal 112 Ismail Abdul-Latif Bahrain 112 Diego Godin Uruguay 112 Shinji Okazaki Japan 111

Cesc Fabregas has also won the above-mentioned with the Spanish side, and just came off a Premier League winning season with Chelsea.

Player Country Caps Rashad Sadygov Azerbaijan 111 Ildefons Lima Andorra 111 Cesc Fabregas Spain 110 Franz Burgmeier Liechtensiein 110 Gonzalo Jara Chile 110 Jozy Altidore USA 110 Alaa Abdul-Zahra Iraq 109 Dmitri Kruglov Estonia 109 Gary Medel Chile 109 Aaron Hughes Northern Ireland 108 Baha Abdel-Rahman Jordan 107

PSG star Dani Alves is just past the 100 mark for his country Brazil, but is due a few more caps.

Player Country Caps Bryan Ruiz Costa Rica 107 Asamoah Gyan Ghana 106 Roman Torres Panama 106 Makoto Hasebe Japan 106 Lee Dong-Gook South Korea 105 Joao Moutinho Portugal 105 Celso Borges Costa Rica 105 Aleksandr Dmitrijev Estonia 104 Dani Alves Brazil 104 Luis Tejada Panama 104 Faouzi Aaish Bahrain 103

One of the best talents in Croatia's history, Luka Modric has made 103 appearances for his country.

Player Country Caps Joseph Kamwendo Malawi 103 Tim Cahill Australia 103 Michael Umana Costa Rica 103 Igor Akinfeev Russia 103 Didier Ovono Gabon 103 Luka Modric Croatia 103 Robin van Persie Netherlands 102 Yossi Benayoun Israel 102 Giovani Dos Santos Mexico 102 Marek Hamsik Slovakia 102 Cristian Rodriguez Uruguay 102

Once thought to be Brazil's next big thing, Robinho has made a century of appearances for the South American country.