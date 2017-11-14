Listing the 94 Active Players With 100 or More International Caps in the Wake of Buffon's Retirement

November 14, 2017

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has had a mixed year.


Having won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia with Juventus come months ago, the 39-year-old stopper was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions final in his last game of the campaign.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

And as if things couldn't get any worse for him, Buffon won't be taking part in next year's World Cup, with Italy failing to qualify for the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Sweden on Monday.


The keeper must have been hoping to go out on a high and play in his last World Cup before calling curtains on a remarkable international career. However, it wasn't to be, and he would walk off the pitch in tears on Monday, having played out his last game for his country - the last of an amazing 175 appearances.

His compatriot Danielle De Rossi also bowed out on Monday, leaving 94 active internationals, who have 100 caps or more to their name, still in the game.


Here they are below:

David Ramos/GettyImages

Former Real Madrid teammates Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos have a combined 315 caps for Spain.

Player Country Caps
Iker Casillas Spain 167
Essam El-Hadary Egypt 156
Paulo da Silva Paraguay 148
Sergio Ramos Spain 148
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 147
Ahmed Mubarak Oman 146
Maynor Figueroa Honduras 146
Andres Guardado Mexico 145
Rafael Marquez Mexico 142
Amer Shafi Jordan 141
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has been playing for Argentina since 2001, with his international debut coming before he even played a single minute for River Plate, his club at the time.

Player Country Caps
Daniel Bennett Singapore 141
Clint Dempsey USA 141
Gabriel Gomez Panama 140
Michael Bradley USA 140
Javier Mascherano Argentina 140
Shahril Ishak Singapore 138
Wesley Sneijder Netherlands 132
Baihakki Khaizan Singapore 131
Peter Jehle Liechtenstein 130
Ali Al-Habsi Oman 129
PEDRO PARDO/GettyImages

35-year-old DaMarcus Beasley currently plays for MLS Side Houston Dynamo. He also received his first cap in 2001 and has appeared in four World Cups for USA.

Player Country Caps
Osama Hawsawi Saudi Arabia 129
Ismail Matar United Arab Emirates 128
Server Djeparov Uzbekistan 128
Jaime Penedo Panama 127
Michael Mifsud Malta 127
DaMarcus Beasley USA 126
Enar Jaager Estonia 126
Oscar Boniek Garcia Honduras 125
Ahmed Faty Egypt 124
Taisar Al-Jassim Saudi Arabia 124
Epsilon/GettyImages

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been representing Argentina for quite some time now. But he will only really cement his legacy if he wins some form of silverware on the international stage.

Player Country Caps
Maxi Pereira Uruguay 123
Lionel Messi Argentina 123
Ragnar Klavan Estonia 122
Andres Iniesta Spain 122
Tim Howard USA 121
Sebastian Soria Qatar 119
Claudio Bravo Chile 119
Alexis Sanchez Chile 119
Abdallah Deeb Jordan 117
John O'Shea Rep. of Ireland 117
Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Manchester City's David Silva has already won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain.

Player Country Caps
Khairul Amri Singapore 117
David Silva Spain 117
Kennedy Mweene Zambia 116
Blas Perez Panama 114
Jalal Hosseini Iran 114
Sayed Mohammed Jaffer Bahrain 113
Nani Portugal 112
Ismail Abdul-Latif Bahrain 112
Diego Godin Uruguay 112
Shinji Okazaki Japan 111
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

Cesc Fabregas has also won the above-mentioned with the Spanish side, and just came off a Premier League winning season with Chelsea.

Player Country Caps
Rashad Sadygov Azerbaijan 111
Ildefons Lima Andorra 111
Cesc Fabregas Spain 110
Franz Burgmeier Liechtensiein 110
Gonzalo Jara Chile 110
Jozy Altidore USA 110
Alaa Abdul-Zahra Iraq 109
Dmitri Kruglov Estonia 109
Gary Medel Chile 109
Aaron Hughes Northern Ireland 108
Baha Abdel-Rahman Jordan 107
NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

PSG star Dani Alves is just past the 100 mark for his country Brazil, but is due a few more caps.

Player Country Caps
Bryan Ruiz Costa Rica 107
Asamoah Gyan Ghana 106
Roman Torres Panama 106
Makoto Hasebe Japan 106
Lee Dong-Gook South Korea 105
Joao Moutinho Portugal 105
Celso Borges Costa Rica 105
Aleksandr Dmitrijev Estonia 104
Dani Alves Brazil 104
Luis Tejada Panama 104
Faouzi Aaish Bahrain 103
Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

One of the best talents in Croatia's history, Luka Modric has made 103 appearances for his country.

Player Country Caps
Joseph Kamwendo Malawi 103
Tim Cahill Australia 103
Michael Umana Costa Rica 103
Igor Akinfeev Russia 103
Didier Ovono Gabon 103
Luka Modric Croatia 103
Robin van Persie Netherlands 102
Yossi Benayoun Israel 102
Giovani Dos Santos Mexico 102
Marek Hamsik Slovakia 102
Cristian Rodriguez Uruguay 102
NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Once thought to be Brazil's next big thing, Robinho has made a century of appearances for the South American country.

Player Country Caps
Andranik Teymourian Iran 101
Sergio Busquets Spain 101
Steven Davis Northern Ireland 101
Robinho Brazil 100
Rainford Kalaba Zambia 100
Jermaine Taylor Jamaica 100
Cristian Riveros Paraguay 100
Arda Turan Turkey 100
Bostjan Cesar Slovenia 100
Javier Hernandez Mexico 100
Yuto Nagatomo Japan 100

