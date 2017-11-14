Listing the 94 Active Players With 100 or More International Caps in the Wake of Buffon's Retirement

Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has had a mixed year.
Having won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia with Juventus come months ago, the 39-year-old stopper was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions final in his last game of the campaign.
And as if things couldn't get any worse for him, Buffon won't be taking part in next year's World Cup, with Italy failing to qualify for the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Sweden on Monday.
The keeper must have been hoping to go out on a high and play in his last World Cup before calling curtains on a remarkable international career. However, it wasn't to be, and he would walk off the pitch in tears on Monday, having played out his last game for his country - the last of an amazing 175 appearances.
It's lights out on Gianluigi Buffon's international career. Always will be a legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/sxDOPvdj2I— 90min (@90min_Football) November 14, 2017
His compatriot Danielle De Rossi also bowed out on Monday, leaving 94 active internationals, who have 100 caps or more to their name, still in the game.
Here they are below:
Former Real Madrid teammates Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos have a combined 315 caps for Spain.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Iker Casillas
|Spain
|167
|Essam El-Hadary
|Egypt
|156
|Paulo da Silva
|Paraguay
|148
|Sergio Ramos
|Spain
|148
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|147
|Ahmed Mubarak
|Oman
|146
|Maynor Figueroa
|Honduras
|146
|Andres Guardado
|Mexico
|145
|Rafael Marquez
|Mexico
|142
|Amer Shafi
|Jordan
|141
Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has been playing for Argentina since 2001, with his international debut coming before he even played a single minute for River Plate, his club at the time.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Daniel Bennett
|Singapore
|141
|Clint Dempsey
|USA
|141
|Gabriel Gomez
|Panama
|140
|Michael Bradley
|USA
|140
|Javier Mascherano
|Argentina
|140
|Shahril Ishak
|Singapore
|138
|Wesley Sneijder
|Netherlands
|132
|Baihakki Khaizan
|Singapore
|131
|Peter Jehle
|Liechtenstein
|130
|Ali Al-Habsi
|Oman
|129
35-year-old DaMarcus Beasley currently plays for MLS Side Houston Dynamo. He also received his first cap in 2001 and has appeared in four World Cups for USA.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Osama Hawsawi
|Saudi Arabia
|129
|Ismail Matar
|United Arab Emirates
|128
|Server Djeparov
|Uzbekistan
|128
|Jaime Penedo
|Panama
|127
|Michael Mifsud
|Malta
|127
|DaMarcus Beasley
|USA
|126
|Enar Jaager
|Estonia
|126
|Oscar Boniek Garcia
|Honduras
|125
|Ahmed Faty
|Egypt
|124
|Taisar Al-Jassim
|Saudi Arabia
|124
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been representing Argentina for quite some time now. But he will only really cement his legacy if he wins some form of silverware on the international stage.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Maxi Pereira
|Uruguay
|123
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|123
|Ragnar Klavan
|Estonia
|122
|Andres Iniesta
|Spain
|122
|Tim Howard
|USA
|121
|Sebastian Soria
|Qatar
|119
|Claudio Bravo
|Chile
|119
|Alexis Sanchez
|Chile
|119
|Abdallah Deeb
|Jordan
|117
|John O'Shea
|Rep. of Ireland
|117
Manchester City's David Silva has already won the World Cup and two Euros with Spain.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Khairul Amri
|Singapore
|117
|David Silva
|Spain
|117
|Kennedy Mweene
|Zambia
|116
|Blas Perez
|Panama
|114
|Jalal Hosseini
|Iran
|114
|Sayed Mohammed Jaffer
|Bahrain
|113
|Nani
|Portugal
|112
|Ismail Abdul-Latif
|Bahrain
|112
|Diego Godin
|Uruguay
|112
|Shinji Okazaki
|Japan
|111
Cesc Fabregas has also won the above-mentioned with the Spanish side, and just came off a Premier League winning season with Chelsea.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Rashad Sadygov
|Azerbaijan
|111
|Ildefons Lima
|Andorra
|111
|Cesc Fabregas
|Spain
|110
|Franz Burgmeier
|Liechtensiein
|110
|Gonzalo Jara
|Chile
|110
|Jozy Altidore
|USA
|110
|Alaa Abdul-Zahra
|Iraq
|109
|Dmitri Kruglov
|Estonia
|109
|Gary Medel
|Chile
|109
|Aaron Hughes
|Northern Ireland
|108
|Baha Abdel-Rahman
|Jordan
|107
PSG star Dani Alves is just past the 100 mark for his country Brazil, but is due a few more caps.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Bryan Ruiz
|Costa Rica
|107
|Asamoah Gyan
|Ghana
|106
|Roman Torres
|Panama
|106
|Makoto Hasebe
|Japan
|106
|Lee Dong-Gook
|South Korea
|105
|Joao Moutinho
|Portugal
|105
|Celso Borges
|Costa Rica
|105
|Aleksandr Dmitrijev
|Estonia
|104
|Dani Alves
|Brazil
|104
|Luis Tejada
|Panama
|104
|Faouzi Aaish
|Bahrain
|103
One of the best talents in Croatia's history, Luka Modric has made 103 appearances for his country.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Joseph Kamwendo
|Malawi
|103
|Tim Cahill
|Australia
|103
|Michael Umana
|Costa Rica
|103
|Igor Akinfeev
|Russia
|103
|Didier Ovono
|Gabon
|103
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|103
|Robin van Persie
|Netherlands
|102
|Yossi Benayoun
|Israel
|102
|Giovani Dos Santos
|Mexico
|102
|Marek Hamsik
|Slovakia
|102
|Cristian Rodriguez
|Uruguay
|102
Once thought to be Brazil's next big thing, Robinho has made a century of appearances for the South American country.
|Player
|Country
|Caps
|Andranik Teymourian
|Iran
|101
|Sergio Busquets
|Spain
|101
|Steven Davis
|Northern Ireland
|101
|Robinho
|Brazil
|100
|Rainford Kalaba
|Zambia
|100
|Jermaine Taylor
|Jamaica
|100
|Cristian Riveros
|Paraguay
|100
|Arda Turan
|Turkey
|100
|Bostjan Cesar
|Slovenia
|100
|Javier Hernandez
|Mexico
|100
|Yuto Nagatomo
|Japan
|100