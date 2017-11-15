How to Watch Peru vs. New Zealand: World Cup Playoff Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Peru vs. New Zealand in a World Cup playoff match on Wednesday. 

By Nihal Kolur
November 15, 2017

New Zealand travel to Lima to face Peru on Wednesday in the second leg of a World Cup playoff match.

The two teams drew 0-0 in Wellington last week, meaning a non-goalless draw will send New Zealand through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer. 

Peru enter Wednesday as the favorites to advance to Russia after scoring 26 points through 18 qualification games. The Peruvians were especially successful at home, losing just two out of nine matches.

New Zealand finished first in Oceania Group A with 10 points from four matches. The All Whites will look to score a crucial away goal to qualify for Russia.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters