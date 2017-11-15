New Zealand travel to Lima to face Peru on Wednesday in the second leg of a World Cup playoff match.

The two teams drew 0-0 in Wellington last week, meaning a non-goalless draw will send New Zealand through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next summer.

Peru enter Wednesday as the favorites to advance to Russia after scoring 26 points through 18 qualification games. The Peruvians were especially successful at home, losing just two out of nine matches.

New Zealand finished first in Oceania Group A with 10 points from four matches. The All Whites will look to score a crucial away goal to qualify for Russia.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.