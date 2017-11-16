Caleb Porter Reportedly Out as Timbers Coach

Quickly

  • After a season in which the Timbers finished top of the Western Conference, Porter's decision will certainly come as a surprise to many in Portland.
By Kellen Becoats
November 16, 2017

It would appear Caleb Porter's time in Portland is over.

Multiple outlets have reported that Porter and the Portland Timbers have agreed to mutually part ways with an announcement set to come Friday.

Porter had an overall record of 68-50-52 during his tenure in Portland and led the Timbers to their only MLS Cup in 2015. The report comes as a huge surprise as Portland finished first in the Western Conference this season before falling to the Houston Dynamo in the Western semifinals after a slew of injuries plagued the squad.

Where Porter goes will likely be a large talking point during the offseason, as he is one of the best coaches in MLS—the Colorado Rapids have been looking for a new coach—and whispers of his eligibility for the U.S. men's national team job have been floated. Intrigue also surrounds Portland, which has one of the great atmospheres in MLS and returns a squad packed with talent. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters