It would appear Caleb Porter's time in Portland is over.

Multiple outlets have reported that Porter and the Portland Timbers have agreed to mutually part ways with an announcement set to come Friday.

BREAKING: Multiple league sources indicate Caleb Porter is out as head coach of the Portland Timbers https://t.co/fEA6XygeeK pic.twitter.com/LTVTopeEch — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) November 17, 2017

Porter had an overall record of 68-50-52 during his tenure in Portland and led the Timbers to their only MLS Cup in 2015. The report comes as a huge surprise as Portland finished first in the Western Conference this season before falling to the Houston Dynamo in the Western semifinals after a slew of injuries plagued the squad.

Where Porter goes will likely be a large talking point during the offseason, as he is one of the best coaches in MLS—the Colorado Rapids have been looking for a new coach—and whispers of his eligibility for the U.S. men's national team job have been floated. Intrigue also surrounds Portland, which has one of the great atmospheres in MLS and returns a squad packed with talent.