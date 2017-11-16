Man Utd Record Handsome Revenue to Kick Off 2017/18 But Overall Net Debt is Up Despite 12 Month Fall

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Manchester United have recorded an increased total revenue of £141m for the first quarter of the 2017/18 season, up 17.3% on the same period last year.

That has yielded an operating profit of £15.2m, up 145% on the same period last year, and a profit for the period (net income) of £7.9m, up 558.3% on the same period last year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Overall, the club still anticipates to record an overall total revenue of £575m to £585m over the course of the 2017/18 campaign, standing by an earlier projection made after last season.

"We are just over a quarter of the way through what promises to be another exciting season," executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in the financial report.

"In the Champions League we have won all four games played to-date; we are through to the Quarter Final of the Carabao Cup; and are looking forward to the next few months as the number of matches ramps up."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Net debt now stands at £268.1m, a significant 20.6% fall over the course of the last 12 months from £337.7m this time last year for the three months that ended on 30th September 2016.

However, it appears to have actually risen overall in the last three month period after being recorded as £213.1m at the end of June 2017 - the last financial quarter of the 2016/17 season.

United's net debt has been the source of much controversy since the Glazer family takeover and has risen and fallen with regularity between financial quarters.

For example, at the end of three months to December 2016, net debt was as high as £409.3m. It fell to £366.3m for three months ending on 31st March 2017, before then plummeting by June.

Manchester United Net Debt by Financial Quarter Since Start of 2015/16 Season:

Season Period Net Debt
2017/18 Q1 - 3 months ending 30th September 2017 £268.1m
2016/17 Q4 - 3 months ending 30th June 2017 £213.1m
2016/17 Q3 - 3 months ending 31st March 2017 £366.3m
2016/17 Q2 - 3 months ending 31st December 2016 £409.3m
2016/17 Q1 - 3 months ending 30th September 2016 £337.7m
2015/16 Q4 - 3 months ending 30th June 2016 £260.9m
2015/16 Q3 - 3 months ending 31st March 2016 £348.7m
2015/16 Q2 - 3 months ending 31st December 2015 £322.1m
2015/16 Q1  - 3 months ending 30th September 2015 £286.2m

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters