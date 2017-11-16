Swansea Boss Paul Clement Calls Club 'Legend' Leon Britton Manager Material

November 16, 2017

Midfielder Leon Britton has been with Swansea on their journey from League Two right up to Premier League. The 35-year-old joined the Welsh side in 2002, and has gone on to make over 500 appearances for the club. 

Current Swans manager Paul Clement now believes that Britton has reached 'legend' status at the club and could go on the manage Swansea in the future. Britton was recently appointed as an assistant player-coach to Clement following the departure of Claude Makelele.

In a recent interview, as quoted by BBC Sport, Paul Clement was asked whether he saw Britton going into management. "Why not?" He replied. "First of all he has that great backing as a very good player. During his playing time he has been doing his coaching licences. He is at the A level at the moment."

Britton could one day join a list of players who went on to manage their former clubs. Sam Allardyce at Bolton, Ryan Giggs briefly at Manchester United, and Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea would be some Premier League examples.

When the man himself was asked about one day moving into management, he said that it would be something that would appeal to him in the future. 


"It is something that interests me, yes of course, it is something that maybe, in the future down the line, I might do," said Britton.


"I think I need a lot of experience before going into that side [of the game]."

In the meantime, Britton continues to play for Swansea but understands that he is getting close to the end of his career. "I will come to a decision [about retirement] at the end [of the season] if there is not another playing extension."


