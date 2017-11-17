Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 12

After two dull weeks of international football filled with goalless draws, the Premier League returns this weekend.

And boy, are there some mouthwatering encounters to get excited about, starting with the north London derby on Saturday where Arsenal host Tottenham before the struggling pair of Crystal Palace and Everton do battle at Selhurst Park, with Manchester United hosting Newcastle later.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

There are a few injury concerns to acknowledge when setting your lineups, but who should you draft in and who needs the boot?

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Asmir Begovic - The Bosnia and Herzegovina international kept out Newcastle two weeks ago and could definitely repeat the trick at home to Huddersfield.





Thibaut Courtois - It's consecutive clean sheets for Chelsea's number one and Courtois will be confident of stopping a recently-toothless West Brom scoring at the Hawthorns.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Who's Not





Jack Butland - Butland gets next to no luck with injuries and has been ruled out until December at least with a hand issue.





Rob Elliot - The Newcastle stopper is a cheap option but the Magpies' chances of stopping Romelu Lukaku and co at Old Trafford appear slim.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Cesar Azpilicueta - The Spaniard has been instrumental going forward this season, notching five assists, equalling his tally from the 2016-17 campaign.





Ben Mee - Burnley have a tie against Swansea on Saturday and have been particularly frugal at the back in matches at Turf Moor.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Who's Not





Ahmed Hegazi - The Egyptian got his West Brom career off to a flier earlier this season but the Baggies' form has dropped off and Hegazi is without a clean sheet since September.





Phil Jones - The 25-year-old looks to be fulfilling his potential but an injury on international duty means he's out of the Newcastle match.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Leroy Sane - The German has the joint-best combined haul of goals and assists of any player at Manchester City this season, alongside Sergio Aguero, and that's no mean feat.





Wilfried Zaha - The Ivory Coast international is Crystal Palace's biggest hope of avoiding relegation and could upset a shaky Everton defence with his pace and tricks.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Who's Not





Bernardo Silva - The Portugal international hasn't been able to make much of an impact so far at City, due to the presence of Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and seemingly countless others.





Philippe Coutinho - The Brazilian remains as vital as ever to Liverpool's attacking play but is without a goal or an assist in his last two games and missed matches against Huddersfield and West Ham.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Glenn Murray - Many were sceptical over whether Murray could adapt to England's top flight after some disappointing campaigns earlier in his career, but the veteran striker has four goals in three games and could net again on Monday against Stoke.





Alvaro Morata - The Spain international looks at home with Chelsea and should pick up some points against West Brom.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Who's Not





Joselu - Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has preferred Joselu over the likes of Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic this season but the Spaniard has scored just twice.





Joshua King - The Norway international was a revelation last year but has managed just two strikes this term.