Twitter Clip Appears to Show Spurs Star Son Heung-min Suffering Racist Abuse From West Ham 'Fan'

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

An online video has emerged which appears to show Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min being subjected to racial abuse from a self-claimed West Ham United 'fan' whilst signing autographs from his car. 

The 25-year-old was pictured leaning out of his vehicle's window whilst scrawling his signature on a piece of memorabilia for a supporter before receiving the racially motivated questions from a fellow motorist. 

JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

The video, which was posted online via a Twitter user who is not the originator, appears to depict a Hammers fan hurling stereotypical abuse towards to the Spurs frontman, asking if he is able to 'do him DVDs' - a phrase widely known to be a racist term when targeted towards someone from Asian descent. 


The man, whose face does not appear during the 21-seconds of footage, then swears at Son before claiming he is a West Ham fan and ending the clip. 

"Can you get us a copy of the new Planet of the Apes film?", the apparent human being directed towards the confused Tottenham talisman, who responded by questioning himself was was meant by the outburst, as quoted by the Daily Mail

"You do DVDs, you do DVDs...Yeah, West Ham you w*****"


In reaction to the post the north London club have responded, stating: "Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable and we hope that the individual is identified to the authorities and the necessary action taken."

West Ham also replied with a spokesperson saying: "West Ham United have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination and unreservedly condemn the actions of the individual in this video.

"Anyone behaving in this manner is not representative of our club and its values, and anybody who witnesses discrimination or abuse such as this at West Ham are urged to contact us in confidence at supporterservices@westhamunited.co.uk".

The abuse from the video echoes that to which Son received from Millwall fans last season during Spurs' 6-0 FA Cup quarter final, in which the North Korean bagged a hat-trick. 

Since then the 25-year-old has gone on to become the highest scoring Asian in Premier League history, with his 20th top flight goal coming against Crystal Palace prior to the international break taking him one ahead of former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung. 

