'Everything Suits Me' Harry Kane Says He Wants to Play Entire Career at Tottenham

Spurs star Harry Kane insists he has no desire to leave Tottenham and is hoping to play out his entire career with the London side.

The striker was unable to help his team as they struggled to contain Arsenal on Saturday, ultimately losing 2-0 to their North London rivals, but he is looking forward to playing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

Spurs beat the German side 3-1 during their first encounter, with Kane scoring twice. But in an interview with Sport Bild, he claimed that the match was still a close one.

"Despite our 3-1 success, it was a close match," he explained. "Dortmund have a lot of pressure now and they have to win both matches to get a chance to progress."

The Englishman is enjoying his role at his boyhood club, and says he wants to end his career there. At the moment, he must be feeling like Tottenham are on the brink of something great, given the way things have been improving in recent years.

Harry Kane: "My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham" pic.twitter.com/CNJxaTWQhB — AccaTracker App (@AccaTrackerTM) November 19, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has certainly taken the club to new heights, while they are also in the process of constructing a brand new stadium.

"My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham," he adds. "We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training center and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy.

"We are not afraid, we have found our style, we are now also winning away from home and we are cleverer."