Former Arsenal Midfielder Mathieu Flamini Currently Rebuilding His Football Career in Madrid

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Ex-Arsenal player, Mathieu Flamini - who is currently without a club - is in Madrid trying to salvage the twilight stage of his playing career.

The 33-year-old was made a free agent in the summer after leaving Crystal Palace, where he made just 10 Premier League appearances for the club in an injury-ravaged season.

The whereabouts of Flamini sees him in the Spanish city of Madrid, where he is currently on trial with Rayo Vallecano. The Frenchman has been training with the Segunda Division side, trying to impress their coach, Míchel for a permanent contract.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In an exclusive interview with SunSport, Flamini spoke about life as a free agent. He said, “Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 percent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity."

The Frenchmen hopes to rebuild his career that fell apart during his spell at Palace when he joined in 2016. He has enjoyed a fruitful career, that saw him winning two FA Cups with Arsenal, as well as a lengthy spell at AC Milan.

Now the former Gunner has been screening calls from potential suitors. Despite being a free agent, Flamini has shown that he will be very specific on which team he wants to join.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.

“The situation is straight- forward. It is not about just the club but a project, something that can stimulate me. To me, the project is more important."

With the Frenchmen trialling in Rayo Vallecano, it seems as though he is interested in the project of helping the eight-placed side back into the La Liga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters