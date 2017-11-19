Former Arsenal Midfielder Mathieu Flamini Currently Rebuilding His Football Career in Madrid

Ex-Arsenal player, Mathieu Flamini - who is currently without a club - is in Madrid trying to salvage the twilight stage of his playing career.

The 33-year-old was made a free agent in the summer after leaving Crystal Palace, where he made just 10 Premier League appearances for the club in an injury-ravaged season.

The whereabouts of Flamini sees him in the Spanish city of Madrid, where he is currently on trial with Rayo Vallecano. The Frenchman has been training with the Segunda Division side, trying to impress their coach, Míchel for a permanent contract.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In an exclusive interview with SunSport, Flamini spoke about life as a free agent. He said, “Every morning, I am still waking up and I am 100 percent committed to football. But, at the moment, I am waiting for the right opportunity."

The Frenchmen hopes to rebuild his career that fell apart during his spell at Palace when he joined in 2016. He has enjoyed a fruitful career, that saw him winning two FA Cups with Arsenal, as well as a lengthy spell at AC Milan.

Now the former Gunner has been screening calls from potential suitors. Despite being a free agent, Flamini has shown that he will be very specific on which team he wants to join.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have received many offers from this country and Europe but I want the right project.

“The situation is straight- forward. It is not about just the club but a project, something that can stimulate me. To me, the project is more important."

With the Frenchmen trialling in Rayo Vallecano, it seems as though he is interested in the project of helping the eight-placed side back into the La Liga.