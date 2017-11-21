Caleb Porter’s surprise decision to leave the Portland Timbers last week left people assuming that he was on his way to a new job, with expansion candidate Cincinnati being reported as his next stop. But multiple sources tell SI.com that Porter does not have a next destination yet and that he simply decided to leave Portland.

Portland, which was decimated by injuries, was bounced from the MLS playoffs in the conference semifinals by the Houston Dynamo, prematurely ending a campaign in which the club finished the regular season atop the Western Conference.

Porter, who guided the Timbers to the 2015 MLS Cup title, will be in demand in MLS, and I'm told that he would like to work in a bigger market. If the LA Galaxy get off to a bad start next season under Sigi Schmid, it’s worth keeping in mind: Porter was the college roommate of Galaxy president Chris Klein.