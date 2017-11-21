PHOTO: Croatia's World Cup Kit Revealed and it's Another Cracker

November 21, 2017

What a team wears in football is as much an important part as the players wearing them and some countries gearing up for next summer’s World Cup have chosen to pay homage to retro kits in their new designs for Russia. 

We’ve already had teams with adidas manufacturers show off retro designs, notably Germany and Spain with the patterns taken from the kits of the 90s.

But Nike have pulled it out of the bag with Croatia, who have always had some stellar attire on the field.

The white and red checkers have been worn by some of the greatest players of the last 20 years and it will bring back nostalgic memories of past tournaments.

The checkers are bigger and bolder than usual, but every bit as eye catching, as you can see from the pictures above.

Croatia's away kit is yet to be revealed, although it is expected to follow the traditional blue design with checkers down the sides as in previous years.

But whilst this kit is going down well with fans, Spain’s kit isn’t doing as well due to its controversial colour choices.

The addition of the blue in the pattern on the front of the jersey has been seized upon by some as being deliberately provocative considering it is strikingly similar to that of the blue used in the flag of the Second Spanish Republic.

Adidas and the Spanish football authority insist that the shirt design is "free of any political connotation" but that has not stopped people from having their say with some fans were particularly upset.

