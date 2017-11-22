Two more Champions League knockout stage tickets were punched on Tuesday, and a host of other clubs are set to join the mix on Wednesday with the conclusion of Matchday 5 across Europe.

In the day's early fixtures, Chelsea can clinch its spot in the last 16 with a result against Azerbaijan upstart Qarabag. Elsewhere, Barcelona and Juventus play against each other, with both looking to go through, while Manchester United can put the finishing touches on first place in its group. As for a power looking to stay alive, Atletico Madrid needs a win vs. Roma to keep its knockout hopes afloat until the final day of group play.

So far, PSG, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Besiktas have clinched places in the round of 16.

Here is the slate for the day, with scores updated as they change (all times Eastern):

Qarabag 0, Chelsea 1

CSKA Moscow 1, Benfica 0

Basel vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m.

Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m.

PSG vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Olympiakos, 2:45 p.m.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the competition (refresh for most recent updates):

CHELSEA GOES UP FROM THE SPOT

Eden Hazard gave Chelsea the lead on a 21st-minute penalty kick in Azerbaijan, putting the Blues up 1-0 after Willian was taken down in the box.

BENFICA GOES DOWN A GOAL EARLY

It's been a rough go in the Champions League for Benfica, with the Portuguese club without points through four games. It's not getting better, either, with Georgi Shchennikov putting CSKA Moscow up 1-0 in the 19th minute. CSKA entered the day level with Basel on points for second in the group and could well work its way to the knockout stage.

Here are the lineups for the day's matches:

Qarabag vs. Chelsea

STARTING LINEUP

Here’s our starting XI for today’s match!



Let's go boys! #QARCHE pic.twitter.com/9X7wTOrLWE — Qarabağ FK English (@FKQarabaghEN) November 22, 2017

Here is how the Blues line up in Baku: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. #QARCHE pic.twitter.com/IFmxonFSlC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 22, 2017

CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica

🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨 Varela, André Almeida, Luisão, Jardel, Eliseu, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves e Jonas! #UCL — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) November 22, 2017

The Champions League group stage wraps up on Dec. 5 and 6, with the final games of the round, prior to the Dec. 11 draw for the round of 16.