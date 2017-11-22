PHOTOS: adidas Release Beautiful New Predator 18+ Boots to Be Worn by Pogba, Alli, Ozil and More

adidas Football have re-launched one of the game’s most iconic boots, the adidas Predator. The Predator 18+ is released as part of the Skystalker pack - alongside the X and NEMEZIZ silos - and takes inspiration from iconic Predator models while being brought up to date through modern tooling and innovation.





What does that mean? Well, the Predator 18+ features a black, red and gold colourway and includes an updated Primeknit 'sockfit collar', engineered to naturally expand to the foot’s shape while ensuring a supportive fit. The Primeknit material includes a layer of Controlskin for optimal grip in any condition alongside an anatomical upper which mimics the heel’s shape to provide ultimate lockdown.

Image by Chris Deeley

The boot will be worn on-pitch from Wednesday by the likes of Paul Pogba, Dele Alli, Ivan Rakitic and Mesut Ozil.

Image by Chris Deeley

A Purecut laceless system ensures maximum surface control while a forged knit integrated midfoot support structure creates medial and lateral stability to support complex movements. An updated controlframe with high performance polyamide layers is designed to stabilise movement and a new hybrid stud tip configuration amplifies rotation and traction, while full length Boost™ midsole provides energy return with every step.

Image by Chris Deeley

Sam Handy, VP of Design for adidas Football, said: "When designing the Predator 18+ we wanted to create the most innovative boot on the market while staying true to the very ethos of what made the Predator such an iconic boot."

Image by Chris Deeley

The Predator 18+ is also available as a cage shoe, featuring the same Sockfit collar construction, Purecut laceless upper and controlskin as the on-pitch boot; along with a full length Boost™ midsole and traction studs.

Image by Chris Deeley

Taking the shoe from the stadium to the street, the Predator is also available as a lifestyle sneaker. It features a knitted upper and the iconic collar shape of the cleat show, combined with full length Boost™ tooling in the sole.