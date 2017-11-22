PHOTOS: adidas Release Beautiful New Predator 18+ Boots to Be Worn by Pogba, Alli, Ozil and More

adidas Football have re-launched one of the game’s most iconic boots, the adidas Predator. The Predator 18+ is released as part of the Skystalker pack - alongside the X and NEMEZIZ silos - and takes inspiration from iconic Predator models while being brought up to date through modern tooling and innovation.
What does that mean? Well, the Predator 18+ features a black, red and gold colourway and includes an updated Primeknit 'sockfit collar', engineered to naturally expand to the foot’s shape while ensuring a supportive fit. The Primeknit material includes a layer of Controlskin for optimal grip in any condition alongside an anatomical upper which mimics the heel’s shape to provide ultimate lockdown.
The boot will be worn on-pitch from Wednesday by the likes of Paul Pogba, Dele Alli, Ivan Rakitic and Mesut Ozil.
A Purecut laceless system ensures maximum surface control while a forged knit integrated midfoot support structure creates medial and lateral stability to support complex movements. An updated controlframe with high performance polyamide layers is designed to stabilise movement and a new hybrid stud tip configuration amplifies rotation and traction, while full length Boost™ midsole provides energy return with every step.
Sam Handy, VP of Design for adidas Football, said: "When designing the Predator 18+ we wanted to create the most innovative boot on the market while staying true to the very ethos of what made the Predator such an iconic boot."
The Predator 18+ is also available as a cage shoe, featuring the same Sockfit collar construction, Purecut laceless upper and controlskin as the on-pitch boot; along with a full length Boost™ midsole and traction studs.
Taking the shoe from the stadium to the street, the Predator is also available as a lifestyle sneaker. It features a knitted upper and the iconic collar shape of the cleat show, combined with full length Boost™ tooling in the sole.