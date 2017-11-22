Pallotta: Positive Announcement Forthcoming for Roma's New Stadium

Roma is making big moves in Italy, with the club making progress on its state-of-the-art new stadium.

By Grant Wahl
November 22, 2017

Roma is on a roll lately, performing well in a Champions League group with Chelsea and Atlético Madrid, and when speaking to Roma’s Boston-based owner James Pallotta on Tuesday, he was very confident about the future of his club. He said he’s expecting an announcement this Friday of regional approvals for a new Roma stadium that would break ground next spring. It would be a 54,000-seat stadium alongside an entertainment complex.

Privately funded at the cost of nearly a billion dollars, the new complex would more than double Roma’s revenue models, Pallotta said. He wants Roma to be one of the top five to 10 clubs in Europe every year and be in contention regularly to win the Champions League.

Introducing SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TV, your new home for classic sports movies, award-winning documentaries and original sports programming such as Planet Futbol TV, SI TV’s weekly soccer show. Start your seven-day free trial now on Amazon Channels.

In Serie A, Roma is off to a 10-2-0 start, including last weekend's derby win over city rival Lazio, and sits five points behind first-place Napoli, but has a game in hand.

SI.com will have more from a wide-ranging talk with Pallotta later this week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters