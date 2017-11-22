Roma is on a roll lately, performing well in a Champions League group with Chelsea and Atlético Madrid, and when speaking to Roma’s Boston-based owner James Pallotta on Tuesday, he was very confident about the future of his club. He said he’s expecting an announcement this Friday of regional approvals for a new Roma stadium that would break ground next spring. It would be a 54,000-seat stadium alongside an entertainment complex.

Privately funded at the cost of nearly a billion dollars, the new complex would more than double Roma’s revenue models, Pallotta said. He wants Roma to be one of the top five to 10 clubs in Europe every year and be in contention regularly to win the Champions League.

In Serie A, Roma is off to a 10-2-0 start, including last weekend's derby win over city rival Lazio, and sits five points behind first-place Napoli, but has a game in hand.

