Interim Everton Boss Unsworth Calls for Swift Managerial Solution as Search Reportedly Nears End

David Unsworth has admitted that Everton's managerial search needs to be sorted sooner rather than later after another chastening defeat on Thursday.

The temporary Toffees boss was quoted by the Daily Star as he explained why the struggling Premier League side were depserate for a new permanent manager to come in.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri had stated that the club were "close" to appointing Ronald Koeman's successor on talkSPORT on Friday morning, and Unsworth agreed that it was imperative that a new man was in the dug out as soon as possible.

Farhad Moshiri, majority shareholder @Everton :"The first priority is to stabilise the Club and finalise the appointment of a manager - we are close." — Jim White (@JimWhite) November 24, 2017

He said: “The sooner it is sorted the better. That’s a fair comment. It’s a wonderful job for any aspiring manager. This is an amazing job. Who wouldn’t want it?

“The pressure on every manager in the Premier League is there whether you are top or the bottom. However, that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t want the job.”

Unsworth had been in the running for the vacancy but the 5-1 thrashing at home to Atalanta in the Europa League appears to have ended his chances of landing the top job.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Asked if he had been left in the dark over his own chances, Unsworth remained tight lipped over his own prospects and spoke only about wanting to see a new boss brought in.

He continued: “I don’t know. I have just come in and seen that myself. If we are further down the line in terms of getting a permanent manager than fantastic.”

The 44-year-old also commented on Oumar Niasse's two-match suspension for diving to win a penalty against Crystal Palace last time out.

Independent Commission on Everton's Oumar Niasse: "Unanimous the video footage gave clear and overwhelming evidence the player had exaggerated... in order to deceive the referee." More on #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) November 24, 2017

The Football Association have released their report about the incident and stated that the striker was suspended for "exaggerating the effect of a normal contact to deceive a referee" and Unsworth admitted that Everton just needed to accept the decision now that it had been made.

He added: “From the start we will have to accept the decision.

“There is no appeal. But that doesn’t mean we have to agree. I know Oumar and he will always take a chance to have a shot on goal. Having seen the replay 50 times there is contact. Whether it is slight, there is contact.”