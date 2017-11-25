Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Reveals Riyad Mahrez Was Upset at Being Substituted Against West Ham

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has acknowledged that that Riyad Mahrez was disappointed to be substituted during the 1-1 draw with West Ham yesterday.

The game was level when Mahrez was withdrawn in the 70th minute and replaced by Ben Chillwell, to the bemusement of the Algerian who looked upset as he left the field.

After the game, Puel played down the reaction of Mahrez, insisting it was a normal reaction to being substituted. He also revealed he took off the 26-year-old because the team's counter-attack plan was not working and it was difficult to find the winger in the second half.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Leicester City boss admitted: "When a player leaves the game they are disappointed - it's not too important. It was hard to find Mahrez in the second half.

"We tried to play on the counter attacking with Demarai Gray and Vardy against this team as they were playing with long kicks and winning the second balls. But it was not possible to find them in the second half."

Speaking on the game, Puel took confidence from the first-half display, despite not being able to seal the three points. He continued, saying: "We had to kill the game in the first half. With the goal before half-time West Ham took confidence. They were aggressive as was the atmosphere inside the stadium.

"It was important then to keep this result. We couldn't find Mahrez or Vardy in space and that was a disappointment. It was difficult in the second half. But our first half delighted me for the future. We put together good moves but we couldn't find a second goal."

The draw meant that the Foxes climbed to 11th place in the Premier League table, a point behind Huddersfield, who have played one game fewer.

Leicester City's next game will be on Tuesday as they prepare to host Tottenham in the league.