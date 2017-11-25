Social Media Reacts in Hilarious Fashion as Borussia Dortmund Surrender 4-Goal Lead Against Schalke

Borussia Dortmund looked home and dry in their Bundesliga clash with Schalke on Saturday, and you would've have been forgiven for putting your life savings on Dortmund winning as they had opened up a four-goal lead in the first 25 minutes.

However, despite the club's Twitter account brushing off their shoulders and relishing in their superiority, they were dramatically pegged back in the second-half with the final score finishing 4-4 - much to the amusement of fans across Twitter.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The convincing nature of Dortmund's opening 25 minutes would have had the club's supporters in dreamland as they looked destined to end their run of eight matches without a win.

However, Schalke were not ones to stop trying as Naldo levelled the scores in injury time to send tempers flaring at the Westfalenstadion.

With such a dramatic turn of events, Twitter did not disappoint in the aftermath as fans flocked to the social media platform to unleash a wide scope of responses, from both despair and disbelief to pure amusement at Dortmund's predicament, who had been boasting throughout the match on their own account....