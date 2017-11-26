AC Milan 0-0 Torino: Sirigu's Wonder Saves Tie Frustrated Rossoneri Down in Goalless Draw

Frustrated AC Milan couldn't manage more than a 0-0 draw against Torino, as 30-year-old goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu denied them a chance to climb up the table with several outstanding saves.

Vincenzo Montella's men finished with another disappointing result, despite showing some good signs of improvement, but ultimately they couldn't manage to bring home three key points.

Torino drew their seventh match of the season and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic might have to reconsider his future strategies.

Granata ace Andrea Belotti brought a minimal contribution to the game and was the perfect reflection of his team's lifeless style of play.

Kalinic wasted a marvellous opportunity to break the deadlock in the opening spells of the match. Suso was looking for a space to shoot at the edge of the box, but his shot was deflected and picked up by the Croatian, who didn't turn properly and sent the ball out by inches. Fortunately for him, he was offside.

Four minutes later, ex-PSG keeper Sirigu denied Suso another juicy chance to score as he brilliantly parried an insidious free-kick from the Spaniard.

Montella was furious when André Silva received a magnificent cross from Zapata, who slid to reach it, but his shot wasn't precise and ended outside.

Despite several mistakes, Milan looked much more proactive compared to last week. Their eagerness to please the fans, play good football and to climb up the table was clear and admirable.

On the other hand, the Granata were distracted and made numerous errors when attacking but especially in defending situations. The guests looked confused towards the end of the first half, when a combined action between Kalinic and Suso failed to be effective, as the latter again stroke too wide.

In the second half, struggling Bonucci made an early attempt to change the result as he improvised a right-footed chance from afar, which, however, was imprecise and inconclusive.

The former Juventus defender orchestrated another good chance for Milan, showing a great deal of determination and keenness to run through the flanks. He tried to strike from the right-hand side of the box but the ball hit the outside part of the goal.

As Milan continued to menace Torino's goal, super keeper Sirigu was often pivotal in saving the result for the home side. For three times in less than ten minutes, the Italian made incredible saves. A frustrated Kalinic initially picked up the ball inside the box and thumped the ball, certain to have finally scored but Sirigu pulled away into the corner.

Minutes later the 30-year-old denied Suso yet again, who, despite being offside, had fooled Torino's defence once again.

Fresh-legged Iago Falque was the protagonist of one of Torino's sporadic chances as he wandered in the box, the ball at his foot, and curled a shot that finished beyond the sideline.

As the match rushed to a close, Gigi Donnarumma was forced to show his skills as Torino went close to taking the lead. The Italian wonderkid made two consecutive outstanding saves to Belotti's isolated attempts to score.

Milan were left speechless during stoppage time as Calhanoglu stroke a magnificent shot from inside the box but Sirigu was equal to it. Seconds later, Cutrone was denied a goal that was ruled offside.

The result does not affect either side, who are still divided by one point in the table.

The guests were looking for redemption after they failed to win more than one of their last five league games.

Despite last weekend's defeat to table-toppers Napoli, Milan looked reinvigorated by their Europa League win against FK Austria Wien, which secured their qualification for the knockout stages.