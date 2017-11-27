Ajax Announce 5-Year Partnership With Chinese Super League Club Guangzhou R&F

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Ajax have confirmed the agreement of a new five-year partnership with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F.

The arrangement, which will involve the exchange of "millions of euros", intends to develop Guangzhou's youth academy.

If the partnership is successful, there is an option to extend it by another five years.

Ajax will send a coaching team to China to provide expertise and knowledge in areas such as scouting, talent development and all supporting departments.


“It is good for Ajax to be partnering with Guangzhou R&F Football Club," said former Manchester United goalkeeper and current Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar. "In recent years, we have been quite active in the Asian market. 

"Youth is the core asset of our club and we are delighted that we can leverage our knowledge with an international partner like R&F. 

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

"It is well known that for a club like Ajax it is hard to grow in the current European football industry. With initiatives like ACA we create opportunities to make alternative steps forward.”

Nicky Wong, vice president of Guangzhou R&F, added: “Ajax is a club with rich history, honours and owns the best youth academy in the world. 

"We are a young club, but we believe we share the similar philosophy as Ajax, on the way of playing football, on the attitude towards youth development. We really believe in a fruitful partnership.”

Guangzhou, currently managed by Serbian coach Dragan Stojkovic, finished fifth in the Super League last season.

