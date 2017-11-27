Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness Reveals Impossible Working Environment Under Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has become the latest to reveal inside information regarding Carlo Ancelotti's much publicised tenure as head coach with the club.

The 58-year-old was sacked from his role with the Bavarians in September after watching his side's dismantling at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

During that fixture he left a number of key players out of his starting line up, with it believed those were ones he did not see eye-to-eye with in the dressing room.

Following his departure some of those inside the Allianz Arena were extremely vocal about their dislike of the Italian, his training methods and tactics, with attacker Arjen Robben one in particular, claiming his son's youth team had a better regime than that of the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss.

It seemed as though the dust had settled on the Ancelotti-bashing, however club president Hoeness has since had his say on what life was like with the seasoned manager at the helm.

While the 65-year-old hierarchy sitter has insisted he had no issues with the Italian himself, he stated that his backroom staff were simply impossible to deal with.

Carlo Ancelotti’s record at Bayern Munich:



60 games

156 goals

50 conceded

42 wins

9 draws

9 defeats

2 DFL-Supercups

1 Bundesliga



🤔 pic.twitter.com/aFvvHn0Hkv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

"With Ancelotti, there wasn't a problem and everything was fine with him", the former Bayern Munich midfielder told German news outlet Bild, as quoted by Marca.

"However, but every day there was a fight between the physios, the doctors and Ancelotti's coaches.

"You can't work in an environment like that. They even argued over who would sit where on the bench."

Since Ancelotti's departure, and the arrival once again of Jupp Heynckes, the Bavarians have suffered just one defeat, which came at the weekend at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach, and find themselves with a three point lead over second place RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.