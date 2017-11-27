Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, is set to make his return to first team action for Los Blancos on Tuesday, according to Zinedine Zidane.

The Welshman had been out for two months with various injuries. Bale was set to return to first team action in October after recovering from a calf problem, but unfortunately sustained a thigh injury prior to his comeback.

Finally, the 28-year-old is seemingly good to go and - according to the manager - will feature against third-tier side Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey.

The Spanish giants will be thrilled with his return, having last seen the speedy winger against Borussia Dortmund, in September's Champions League clash.

Zidane, when questioned about Bale by the BBC, revealed: "The idea is that tomorrow he can play and he looks good."

The Frenchman - who last week said he did not know when Bale would return to action - added: "As always he needs game time and how the matches go will determine what the best route for us to take is."

Bale missed the latter stages of Wales' unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign and has failed to play a single minute alongside formidable teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, through both injuries and suspension.

"I want to see Gareth, Cristiano and Karim," said Zidane. "It has been a long time since I have seen them together."

Bale has scored 70 goals in 159 appearances for the Real, winning three Champions Leagues and last season's La Liga title.

Manchester United will also be interested to see how Bale performs in the coming weeks, as they're reportedly readying a move for the Welshman next summer.

Jose Mourinho previously admitted prior to the Red Devil's Super-Cup clash against Madrid, that he would: "Wait for him [Bale] on the other side and fight with other coaches," if Zinedine Zidane was to deem the Welshman surplus to requirements in Spain.