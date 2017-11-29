Roberto Carlos Says His Iconic Free Kick Was Wind-Aided

Former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos has broken many people's hearts by admitting that his world-renowned free-kick against France in 1997 was wind-assisted and branded the goal a 'miracle.'

The Brazilian enjoyed a fantastic career at both club and international level. During his time at Real Madrid he won four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies. He was also extremely successful with Brazil as they won two Copa America titles and the World Cup in 2002.

But what will perhaps be most remembered about the defender was his powerful shooting ability, especially at free kicks. He showcased this ability in 1997 when a wowed the world with a brilliant 'banana' free kick that he curled (with the outside of his boot) around the wall and into the goal past Fabian Barthez, against France.

However, in a new twist, apparently the goal that has been admired over the last few decades had less to do with Carlos' shooting skill and more to do with the wind, according to the man himself, who opened up about his famous goal this week.

The 44-year-old told L'Equipe: "The ball was going completely wide but the wind brought it back towards the goal. It was a miracle."

So apparently we have the wind to thank for one of the greatest free-kicks of all time. There will be many football fans out there who would have rather believed the lie, than hear the honest truth from Carlos.