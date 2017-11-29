Fernando Llorente Is Low on Confidence After His Horrible Miss Made it 15 Games With No Goal

Fernando Llorente was brought to Tottenham to be a viable option for Spurs when Harry Kane isn’t firing on all cylinders.

To say the signing isn’t going well would be an understatement as the Spaniard hasn’t registered a goal in 15 games for his new side and his horror miss against Leicester prevented Tottenham from picking up a point.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that the Spaniard is low on confidence and needs to find his scoring touch to become the striker they thought they were signing.

Tottenham’s season took another turn for the worse as they lost ground on the teams above them after they were beaten 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The former Athletic Bilbao star’s form had Chelsea and Spurs purring over him and in a battle to acquire his services in the last transfer window. However, since electing to join Tottenham over their London rivals, he has failed to score since joining the club.

Pochettino had this to say about Llorente in an interview with reporters “Yes, of course, it is about building the confidence of the player and, it is true, the chance was so clear. We feel bad because it was a chance to score for 2-2 and it was so clear.

"We need to accept that but everything in the last few games is against us and we need to be calm, trust and work hard for the next game."

4 - Spurs have now lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last season (4). Stutter. pic.twitter.com/c0EmQkS3mr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2017

Tottenham have only won once in their last five Premier League games, losing two of their last three. After Pochettino seemed to belittle the Carabao Cup by saying he wanted ‘real’ trophies, it seems like Spurs’ fortunes have changed.