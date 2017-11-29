The Copa Libertadores champion will be crowned Wednesday night.

Gremio carries a slight edge into the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, with Cicero's 83rd-minute goal in the first leg the only tally thus far, as the Brazilian side leads Argentina's Lanus 1-0 on aggregate.

The underdogs will host the second leg in Argentina, though, seeking a comeback that would lead to the club's first-ever championship. Gremio, meanwhile, is hoping for a third title, which would tie with with five other clubs for the fifth-most triumphs all-time. Argentina's Independiente holds the record, with seven.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here. You can also watch via Fox Match Pass.