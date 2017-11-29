How to Watch Lanus vs. Gremio: Copa Libertadores Final Second Leg Live Stream

How to watch the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Lanus and Gremio on November 29.

By Avi Creditor
November 29, 2017

The Copa Libertadores champion will be crowned Wednesday night.

Gremio carries a slight edge into the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, with Cicero's 83rd-minute goal in the first leg the only tally thus far, as the Brazilian side leads Argentina's Lanus 1-0 on aggregate. 

The underdogs will host the second leg in Argentina, though, seeking a comeback that would lead to the club's first-ever championship. Gremio, meanwhile, is hoping for a third title, which would tie with with five other clubs for the fifth-most triumphs all-time. Argentina's Independiente holds the record, with seven. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here. You can also watch via Fox Match Pass.

