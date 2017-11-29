Santander Announce UEFA Champions League Sponsorship From 2018-2021 Campaigns

Santander have announced that they are to sponsor the UEFA Champions League in a three year deal from the beginning of the 208/19 season. This also includes the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League Finals and the newly formed UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals.





Headquartered in Spain, the bank was founded in 1857 and is now spread across ten countries with 131 million customers worldwide.

We are proud to announce that Santander will sponsor the @ChampionsLeague from 2018 to 2021 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YULdpuzJGA — Banco Santander (@bancosantander) November 29, 2017

"We’re delighted to welcome Santander into the UEFA Champions League sponsor family and are excited to partner with one of the most distinguished and forward-thinking banks globally." said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director after the deal was agreed (via UEFA.com).

"There is natural fit between the UEFA Champions League and Santander, with the bank being consistently recognised within the best global brands and, of course, with the UEFA Champions League Final remaining the most watched annual sporting event on the planet.

"Santander has a great heritage in sport and this partnership will allow the UEFA Champions League to further engage with football fans in Latin America and around the world."

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Santander have now become the third sponsorship to be signed ahead of next season, with both Nissan and Heineken having already confirmed that they will extend their respective contracts with the European governing body.

Discussing the deal, Banco Santander Executive Chairman, Ana Botín, had this to say:

"We love sport. Our free-time exercise, which we do to challenge ourselves to be better, the weekend match we watch with family and friends, our loyalty to a club and the excitement of the spectacle.

"We will continue our support of sport because it is a valuable way to contribute to the prosperity of the communities where we work.”