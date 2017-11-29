Swansea City Striker Wilfried Bony Confident of Breaking Scoring Duck Against Chelsea

Wilfried Bony is hopeful he can end his goalless record against Chelsea on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old captained Swansea in their goalless draw against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium, but was denied a first goal since returning.

Bony spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Welsh club in his first stint, since moving from Vitesse Arnhem, and became the club's top scorer in his first season with 16 goals.

After starting his second season in fine form, the Ivorian was sold to Manchester City in January 2015, but struggled to break into Manuel Pellegrini's first team.

Bony has managed to score against Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and sorts, but never against the London Blues - which he looks motivated to change, when speaking in a pre-match interview with Swansea.

"I've not scored against Chelsea yet - they are the only top team I've not scored against, so I'm hoping to end that run on Wednesday night.

"Last weekend [against Bournemouth], I was so close to getting my first goal since I came back here," Bony said, "and now I'm even more determined because I want to score.

"And if I do, and we win, then you can expect to see a dance celebration, that's for sure."

The Swans have a poor record against Chelsea since achieving relegation in 2011. In the twelve Premier League games contested, they have won just once, but that came at Stamford Bridge in 2013.

Swansea are also in poor form of late and have a poor recent record against the Premier League champions - losing six of the last nine meetings.

However, Bony is confident the visitors can earn a result against a Chelsea side in limbo.

"We are not going there to defend. We are going there looking to get three points.

"They are the champions and will expect to win, but we have good players and we are a good team, so we are capable of going there and getting a result.

"We know we are not in a good position in the table [19th], but we really want to get three points for the fans because they are always behind us, and we want to repay them for their support."