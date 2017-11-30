Danny Murphy Names the Leicester City Player That Tottenham Need to Sign in January Window

BBC Sport pundit Danny Murphy says that his former club Tottenham must do everything that they can to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.





Spurs are now three matches without a win, and have slipped down to seventh place in the Premier League table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Murphy thinks that Mahrez is exactly the kind of player that would improve Tottenham in the right areas.

“Tottenham need someone like him who can beat people and add a bit of dynamism to their team,” he said on BBC’s Match of the Day on Wednesday, as quoted by the Leicester Murcury.

The Algerian has been in decent form for Leicester, scoring four goals and making four assists in all competitions this season.

'When someone is so good, you can subconsciously let them get on with it'



Former #Spurs player Danny Murphy says Kane needs more support. pic.twitter.com/m4WtHVS1VJ — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) November 29, 2017

Spurs experienced Mahrez’s quality first hand on Tuesday, when he scored a brilliant curling short in their 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy gave the home side the lead before Mahrez’s inside move away from Danny Rose left him enough space to curl a shot past Hugo Lloris into the top left corner.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back with 12 minutes remaining, but were left examining missed opportunities as Claude Puel’s side held on for a victory.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now a massive 16 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after dropping points in their last three matches against Leicester, West Brom and rivals Arsenal.