Oriol Busquets Hails Barcelona Debut in Copa del Rey as a 'Dream Come True'

Oriol Busquets' childhood dreams came true on Wednesday night, as he made his Barcelona debut in the club's round of 32 Copa del Rey victory over Real Murcia at the famous Camp Nou.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the club at the age of just eight and was handed his first start for the first team by manager Ernesto Valverde in an experimental side, where La Blaugrana cruised to a 5-0 victory to secure their place in the competition's last 16.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The highly-rated teenager fit seamlessly into the Barcelona side throughout his hour-long debut, before being replaced by Sergi Roberto, and the taste of first-team action has Busquet's desperate for more.





He told the club's website following the game: "My great dream was to play here, since I first came to Barça, and I will do everything possible to succeed here.

"I’ve been working for this for many years, it’s been a very nice experience, the dream debut for every child who starts playing football from a very young age.

Keep an eye on Oriol Busquets. I’ve heard great things about him. Bit of a long shot but will be more important than Samper. — J (@PureRegista) November 29, 2017

“I tried to get my nerves under control, remembering it's a game of football and I have to play as I know. I helped the team and we played a great match, achieving a good result. I must thank my team mates who helped me so much both on and off the pitch."

His manager who handed him his debut was impressed with the teenagers display, as Valverde told Marca following the game: “He is a Barcelona midfielder, that is clear.

"He can help us in the passing game, although he must improve defensively.

"I would have liked him to play the whole match, however I didn't want to risk keeping four of our young players on the pitch."