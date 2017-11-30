PSG Duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani Appear to Argue Over Penalty Incident as Egos Clash Once More

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

PSG duo Edinson Cavani and Neymar seemed to have yet another disagreement over a penalty in their side's 2-0 win against Troyes, which according to The Sun has sparked unrest in the camp.

The incident occurred when Uruguayan striker Cavani was taken down in the first half.you It appeared that the Brazilian Neymar was going to take the penalty, but his team-mate grabbed the ball off the ex-Barcelona man and put the ball down on the spot, with Neymar walking off in a huff. 

The penalty was actually missed by Cavani, but this incident shows once more that the egos of the big money players is still somewhat hindering PSG. Their form is good at the moment, but if results and performances begin to dip, the friction between the two could be seen as the reason for the poor results.

It wasn't the first time this season that the top men clashed over a penalty incident, with their first point of friction occurring against Lyon early on in the season. Recently, it was reported that Neymar felt he should be given special treatment due to his price tag and reputation, which shows he is not much of a team player.

The Brazilian is said to be exempt from tracking back and in training is not allowed to be tackled too hard.

