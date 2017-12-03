Impressive Stat Emphasises Quality of David de Gea's Performance in Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

If it was not already patently clear that David de Gea had an exceptional game against Arsenal, the stats have now confirmed the level of his performance.

Manchester United emerged as 3-1 winners at the Emirates, but the scoreline was not entirely reflective of the pattern of play.

Arsenal peppered De Gea's goal throughout, and the Spaniard was required to make a number of superb saves to keep them out.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It was evidence of just how important having a world class goalkeeper can be, particularly in games of such magnitude.

De Gea, it transpired, matched a Premier League record against Arsenal. He made 14 saves, a total only achieved once before, by Tim Krul for Newcastle against Tottenham.

Perhaps most impressively, it doubled his previous best total of the season, which came in defeat against Chelsea.

United were certainly indebted to their goalkeeper at the Emirates, and Mourinho was effusive in his praise after the game.

"You need the keeper to be there for you when the team needs," the Portuguese coach told BBC Sport. "I told De Gea after the match, what I saw today was the best from a goalkeeper in the world."

Opposition manager Arsene Wenger even reserved a compliment for De Gea, despite his clear frustration at the result.

"I am really disappointed because it was a good performance,” he said. “But we had nothing to show for it at the end and that is hard to take. Their goalkeeper was absolutely outstanding."

