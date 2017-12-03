Sam Allardyce Labels 2 Priority Targets for Everton as January Window Approaches

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce has marked both Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi and Watford's Troy Deeney as priority targets for the upcoming transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The 63-year-old former England manager was officially announced by the Toffees as the permanent successor to Ronald Koeman on Thursday, over five weeks after the Dutchman's sacking.

Since it has been known that the ex-Crystal Palace, Sunderland and West Ham United boss was to take the helm at Goodison Park, the Blues have racked up maximum points in both attempts, netting six goals and conceding none.

100% record with England

100% record with Everton

How many 100% records does a man need before Real Madrid come calling? pic.twitter.com/xEg2IqPFnc — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 2, 2017

However, despite the recent turnaround in form, Allardyce is reportedly keen to bolster his squad in January, with both Nzonzi and Deeney said to be key targets.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who currently plies his trade with Spanish side Sevilla, has worked with the Everton manager in the past, with him joining the seasoned English manager at Blackburn Rovers in 2009.

It was also believed that during Allardyce's short time in charge of the Three Lions he looked into the possibility of the former Stoke City's players eligibility to play for England, while he was still uncapped.

As it stands, Everton ae going to be 10th, seven points and four places behind Tottenham in the table. Given the seasons that both clubs have had, that's a remarkable statistic. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 2, 2017

During his time in the Premier League Nzonzi failed to ever reach the heights that were promised, and made the £7m switch to Sevilla in 2015.

However, the report suggests that the now France international is keen to leave Spain, even though over the past 24 months his performances have promoted him to one of the hottest properties in La Liga outside of Real Madrid and Barcelona.





These sharp upturn in form on continent means that in order for the Merseysiders to bag the defensive-minded ball winner, a bid in the region of around £20m would have to be tabled.

4 - Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in four goals in his last four PL games for Everton (two goals, two assists), after none in his first 10 for the club. Rejuvenated. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017

Alongside the Frenchman, Allardyce is also keen to improve Everton's attacking line up, with their struggles in front of goal due to the lack of replacement for summer sale Romelu Lukaku evident throughout the most part of this season.

It is thought the 63-year-old boss is keen to bring in Watford's Deeney, who the Toffees have monitored ruthlessly over the past three transfer windows, and is willing to splash up to £40m to secure his man.

The report also states that the Blues will also attempt to shore up their defence next month, with West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt, who Allardyce has worked with twice in the past, both on 'Big Sam's' radar.