Atletico Madrid on the Verge of Beating Host of European Clubs to the Signing Young Argentine Star

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to sign youngster Lautaro Martinez from Racing Club on a six-year-deal after the Argentine completed his medical, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a number of top European clubs in the last few weeks, however Madrid look to have secured his signature in a deal which would see Martinez remain at his current club until June 2018 before joining the Spanish giants ahead of the 2018-19 La Liga season.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

According to GolazoArgentino, the deal could be worth around €12m and the youngster looks set to sign a six-year-deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, commiting his long-term future to the Spanish Giants.





Martinez broke into the Racing first team in 2015, however after an injury to former Porto and Lyon striker Lisandro Lopez he took on a more prominent role in the first team last season - scoring nine goals in 23 league appearances on Racing's way to finishing fourth in the Primera Division.

RODRIGO BUENDIA/GettyImages

The youngster missed the start to the current season through injury, however has returned to score three goals and add an assist in the five games he's featured in so far.

He has also replicated his club form at international level, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances for Argentina's Under-20s side.

Five of these goals were scored during the 2017 South American Youth Football Championships - where he finished as the competition's joint top goalscorer - which helped his country qualify for the 2017 Under-20's World Cup.

Madrid look to have got themselves a real gem at a bargained price, and they will be hoping Martinez can follow in the footsteps of other attacking players Atletico have previously developed such as Fernando Torres, Falcao and Sergio Aguero.