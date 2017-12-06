Four places remain up for grabs as the Champions League group stage comes to a close on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Napoli are among the sides fighting for survival, with the Reds needing a win or draw vs. Spartak Moscow to take matters into their own hands, while Napoli needs a victory and help from Manchester City to pip Shakhtar Donetsk to second place in their group.

As of now, Manchester United, PSG, Roma, Barcelona, Manchester City, Tottenham and Besiktas are through as group winners, while FC Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid are through as second-place finishers.

Here is the slate for the day's matches, with scores updated as they change (all games start at 2:45 p.m. EST):

Maribor vs. Sevilla

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

Feyenoord vs. Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

Porto vs. Monaco

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham vs. APOEL

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the final day of group play (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for all of the day's matches:

​The final 16 teams will learn their first knockout round fate on Monday, when the pairings are drawn in Nyon, Switzerland.