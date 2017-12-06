Champions League Matchday Six LIVE: Liverpool, Napoli Fight For Knockout Berths

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as the Champions League group stage comes to a close.

By Avi Creditor
December 06, 2017

Four places remain up for grabs as the Champions League group stage comes to a close on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Napoli are among the sides fighting for survival, with the Reds needing a win or draw vs. Spartak Moscow to take matters into their own hands, while Napoli needs a victory and help from Manchester City to pip Shakhtar Donetsk to second place in their group.

As of now, Manchester United, PSG, Roma, Barcelona, Manchester City, Tottenham and Besiktas are through as group winners, while FC Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid are through as second-place finishers.

Here is the slate for the day's matches, with scores updated as they change (all games start at 2:45 p.m. EST):

Maribor vs. Sevilla

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

Feyenoord vs. Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

Porto vs. Monaco

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham vs. APOEL 

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the final day of group play (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for all of the day's matches:

Maribor vs. Sevilla

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

Feyenoord vs. Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

Porto vs. Monaco

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham vs. APOEL

​The final 16 teams will learn their first knockout round fate on Monday, when the pairings are drawn in Nyon, Switzerland.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters