Four places remain up for grabs as the Champions League group stage comes to a close on Wednesday.
Liverpool and Napoli are among the sides fighting for survival, with the Reds needing a win or draw vs. Spartak Moscow to take matters into their own hands, while Napoli needs a victory and help from Manchester City to pip Shakhtar Donetsk to second place in their group.
As of now, Manchester United, PSG, Roma, Barcelona, Manchester City, Tottenham and Besiktas are through as group winners, while FC Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid are through as second-place finishers.
Here is the slate for the day's matches, with scores updated as they change (all games start at 2:45 p.m. EST):
Maribor vs. Sevilla
Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow
Feyenoord vs. Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City
RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas
Porto vs. Monaco
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham vs. APOEL
Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the final day of group play (refresh for most recent updates).
Here are the lineups for all of the day's matches:
Maribor vs. Sevilla
Vijol'čnih 11 za @nkmaribor vs @SevillaFC #UCL
ONCE del #SevillaFC ante el @nkmaribor en la @LigadeCampeones #vamosmisevilla #UCL
Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow
Here's tonight's team against Spartak Moscow.
Coutinho wears the captain's armband.
Coutinho wears the captain's armband. pic.twitter.com/pu5tfTO3R8
🔥🔥🔥 А вот и наш состав на матч!#UСL #ChampionsLeague #LiverpoolSpartak #ЛиверпульСпартак
Feyenoord vs. Napoli
📋 | LINE-UP FEYENOORD 🔴⚪️⚫️#feynap #UCL
🔊 XI
⚽️ #FeyenoordNapoli
🇳🇱 #UCL 🇮🇹
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
⚽️ #FeyenoordNapoli
🇳🇱 #UCL 🇮🇹
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/8uFjB6CFrx
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City
Our team to play @ManCity!— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) December 6, 2017
Starting XI: Pyatov, Butko, Ordets, Rakitskyy, Ismaily, Fred, Stepanenko, Marlos, Taison, Bernard, Ferreyra.
Subs: Shevchenko, Khocholava, Azevedo, Dentinho, Patrick, Petryak, Kovalenko.
Your starting lineup for #fcsdvcity!
RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas
Team news! 📋 Here's how #DieRotenBullen line up for our final @ChampionsLeague group match vs. @Besiktas.#ExpeditionEuropa #UCL #RBLBJK
Beşiktaşımızın UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi RB Leipzig maçı kadrosu#ZafereKanatlan #Beşiktaş#UCL
Porto vs. Monaco
O nosso 11: José Sá; Ricardo, Felipe, Marcano, Alex Telles, Danilo, Herrera, Otávio, Marega, Aboubakar e Brahimi.— FC Porto (@FCPorto) December 6, 2017
Suplentes: Casillas; Maxi, Óliver, Corona, André André, Reyes e Soares.#FCPorto #FCPASM #UCL #Prozis #Exceedyourself pic.twitter.com/4Sve5YtiuO
H-1 : La Compo ! #FCPASM #UCL— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) December 6, 2017
16-Benaglio
38-Toure
25-Glik
5-Jemerson
4-Kongolo
18-Meite
35-Ndoram
7-Ghezzal
20-Lopes
15-Diakhaby
11-Carrillo pic.twitter.com/N3xAj0LCPh
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
📝🏃 #RMUCL
¡Once inicial del #RealMadrid frente al @BVB!#HalaMadrid
¡Once inicial del #RealMadrid frente al @BVB!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/FVfyt3dciw
BVB: Bürki, Schmelzer, Bartra, Sokratis, Guerreiro, Subotic, Sahin, Dahoud, Aubameyang, Kagawa, Pulisic #rmabvb
Tottenham vs. APOEL
#THFC: Vorm (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Nkoudou, Son, Llorente. #COYS
#StartingXI: @SpursOfficial - #APOELFC (#UCL MD6) #apoelfclive #TOTvAPO
The final 16 teams will learn their first knockout round fate on Monday, when the pairings are drawn in Nyon, Switzerland.