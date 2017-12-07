How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL in the Liga MX final on Nov. 29.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 07, 2017

Tigres UANL will host nearby neighbor Monterrey at Estadio Universitario on Thursday night in Leg 1 of the Liga MX Apertura final. 

Tigres won nine of its 17 matches, earning 32 points. Tigres advanced past Club America in the semifinals. 

Monterrey won 11 of its 17 matches, losing two to earn 37 points. Monterrey advanced past Monarcas in the semifinals. 

Leg 2 will be played Sunday. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Thursday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision HDN 

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

