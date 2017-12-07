PHOTO: Forgotten Man Ousmane Dembele Returns to Barcelona Training Following Hamstring Tear

December 07, 2017

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has made a long-awaited return to full training after a three-month long absence with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman has been out of the picture at the Nou Camp pretty much since he pitched up after his big money move from Borussia Dortmund, after sustaining a tear of his full debut for the Blaugrana.

The 20-year-old had to undergo surgery such was the extent of the damage, and has had to watch all of the team's successes so far this season from the sidelines.

As documented by the club's official Instagram, Dembele recently participated in 'rondo' warm up exercises before doing solo work, as his return nears.

The caption read: "@o.dembele7 takes part in his first ‘rondo’ with the squad before continuing his solo work as his recovery from injury carries on."

The club are not placing a specific date on the player's return, but it is understood that they hope to see him back in Barca colours before Christmas.

Dembele was signed for a whopping £135m afetr lighting up the Bundesliga for Dortmund in his one and only season last term, and is the direct replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £198 in the transfer that stunned the world.

