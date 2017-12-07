Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Stunning Strike Against Dortmund

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

He might be struggling in La Liga right now, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been well and truly at the races in the Champions League so far.

The Portugal captain is finding life difficult in the Spanish top flight for the first time, arguably, since his move to the Bernabeu in 2009, having scored just two goals in 10 appearances - but he has fared much better in Europe.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Where Neymar failed on Tuesday with Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in every group stage game with his stunning strike on matchday six against Borussia Dortmund - a truly brilliant achievement.

The superstar will be turning 33 in a couple of months, but remains a big game player and evidently is still able to do the business on the biggest stage that is the Champions League.

His rocket of a shot against Peter Bosz's side helped Madrid to a 3-2 win, and takes his personal tally in the competition this season to nine - which is three ahead of nearest rivals Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Wissam Ben Yedder - and 114 in total to pull further away from Lionel Messi who's on 97.

It's an impressive feat from Ronaldo, who is expected to scoop the Ballon d'Or on Thursday to bring him level with the Argentine genius on five each.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters