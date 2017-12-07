Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Stunning Strike Against Dortmund

He might be struggling in La Liga right now, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been well and truly at the races in the Champions League so far.

The Portugal captain is finding life difficult in the Spanish top flight for the first time, arguably, since his move to the Bernabeu in 2009, having scored just two goals in 10 appearances - but he has fared much better in Europe.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Where Neymar failed on Tuesday with Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in every group stage game with his stunning strike on matchday six against Borussia Dortmund - a truly brilliant achievement.

The superstar will be turning 33 in a couple of months, but remains a big game player and evidently is still able to do the business on the biggest stage that is the Champions League.

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st player in history to score on all 6 matchdays of a #UCL group. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKhjn1S5Ki — ★ #TeamOfTheYear ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 6, 2017

His rocket of a shot against Peter Bosz's side helped Madrid to a 3-2 win, and takes his personal tally in the competition this season to nine - which is three ahead of nearest rivals Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane, Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Wissam Ben Yedder - and 114 in total to pull further away from Lionel Messi who's on 97.

It's an impressive feat from Ronaldo, who is expected to scoop the Ballon d'Or on Thursday to bring him level with the Argentine genius on five each.

