Charly Musonda Signs New Chelsea Deal to Remain at Stamford Bridge Until 2022

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Charly Musonda has signed a new deal at Chelsea, which should see his career with the club run up to at least 2022.

The Belgian starlet was rumoured to be disenchanted with his role at Stamford Bridge after expressing discontent in an Instagram post earlier this season. And other Premier League clubs were reported as being interested in snatching him from the Blues.

The attacker, however, put pen to paper on a new contract on Friday, as has been announced by Chelsea's official website.

"Charly Musonda has today signed a new contract with the Blues," a statement read.

"I am very happy and very proud," the 21-year-old declared after penning his new deal. "I came here very young and am very happy to continue my journey here. I love this club so it’s a great moment for me and my family. Now I want to establish myself and progress into the team and stay here permanently."

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are very happy Charly has committed his future to the club. He is an exciting talent who we believe can develop into an important first-team player and we hope he will be a part of Chelsea’s successes for a long time to come.’

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters