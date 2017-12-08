Charly Musonda Signs New Chelsea Deal to Remain at Stamford Bridge Until 2022

Charly Musonda has signed a new deal at Chelsea, which should see his career with the club run up to at least 2022.

The Belgian starlet was rumoured to be disenchanted with his role at Stamford Bridge after expressing discontent in an Instagram post earlier this season. And other Premier League clubs were reported as being interested in snatching him from the Blues.

Charly Musonda has today signed a new contract with the Blues! https://t.co/qTR99j9ytn — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2017

The attacker, however, put pen to paper on a new contract on Friday, as has been announced by Chelsea's official website.

"Charly Musonda has today signed a new contract with the Blues," a statement read.

"I am very happy and very proud," the 21-year-old declared after penning his new deal. "I came here very young and am very happy to continue my journey here. I love this club so it’s a great moment for me and my family. Now I want to establish myself and progress into the team and stay here permanently."

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are very happy Charly has committed his future to the club. He is an exciting talent who we believe can develop into an important first-team player and we hope he will be a part of Chelsea’s successes for a long time to come.’