This month, soccer's future stars will descend upon Kissimmee, Fla., for the Prospects Cup, a new tournament featuring U-12 sides from some of the world's best clubs.

Among the clubs represented in this year's field include European giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, AS Roma and Borussia Dortmund, in addition to the likes of Club America, Boca Juniors, LA Galaxy and Orlando City SC. A total of 16 teams will compete for the title. It's kind of like the Little League World Series, except for soccer.

The tournament will take place Dec. 18–22, and will be broadcast by Univision.

The best part is that the field features big-name clubs and local outfits. The draw is divided between domestic and international sides. All of the European teams happened to be drawn into the same group, so youth squads from all four European sides will face each other. (I, for one, am looking forward to 12-year-olds from Manchester City and Real Madrid facing each other.) The other international group features Club America, Boca Juniors, Fluminense FC and Chivas Guadalajara.

The other side of the bracket features all U.S.–based teams, including youth sides from MLS clubs Orlando City SC, FC Dallas and LA Galaxy. But how can you not root for a Real Madrid vs. Real New Jersey final?

Dortmund star Christian Pulisic is the Prospects Cup Global Ambassador.

SI.com will also stream select matches from the tournament.