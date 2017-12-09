Juventus Plotting January Swoop for Arsenal Star Shkodran Mustafi After Howedes Injury

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Serie A heavyweights Juventus are keen to land Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, and will launch a bid when the January transfer window opens.

The German defender has become a regular fixture in the heart of Arsenal's defence this season, but according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Juve have identified Mustafi as a key transfer target.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The Italian outfit are expected to make a their move after Mustafi's international teammate Benedikt Howedes suffered a recent injury setback, with the summer signing from Schalke likely to be out of action for a significant period of time.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is believed to be reluctant to sanction a move at this time though, and is keen on retaining Mustafi's services until at least the end of the season.

Mustafi has enjoyed mixed fortunes this season. He was at fault for Man Utd's second goal in the 3-1 home defeat last weekend, but despite that, is among the nominations for November's Player of the Month award.

The 25-year old scored his first goal of the season in that time, scoring the opening goal in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby.

