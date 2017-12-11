The Champions League Round of 16 draw took place on Monday at the home of UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and rewarded us with some attracting fixtures including defending champion Real Madrid taking on star-studded Paris Saint-Germain and a return of a classic between Chelsea and Barcelona.

Other mouthwatering matchups include Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus and Liverpool vs FC Porto. Manchester City was handed a less complicated route as Pep Guardiola’s team faces Basel, while United travels to Sevilla.

The ceremony was held by UEFA’s deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti,, UEFA’s head of club competitions, Michael Heselschwerdt and former Spain international, Xabi Alonso.

The first four legs take place on February 13 and 14, while the next four the following week. As it is customary, the group winners are away in the first leg.

The return matches are held in March (6,7 and 13/14) After the matches are completed, the draw for the quarter-finals take place on Friday 16.

Here is the full list:

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

Basel vs Manchester City

FC Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs PSG

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas