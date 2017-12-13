Match Winner Sokratis Praises New Manager Following Maiden Win With Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Borussia Dortmund were able to end their two-month winless run in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Mainz 05, with Peter Stöger guiding die Schwarzgelben to a vital win in his maiden outing as the club's manager.

Sokratis was able to get Dortmund's first goal of the game with a clever finish from a free kick, while Shinji Kagawa's late strike allowed the visitors to breathe easy and secure Stöger's first win in charge of the club.

"Firstly I'd like to congratulate the team," Sokratis told BVBtotal


"We got our first victory for a long time. This win is extremely important for us. We performed very compactly in defence and got two goals at the other end.


"I was full of emotion, partly because of the last few days and weeks. I think the goal was a pretty good one.

"Of course [Peter Stöger] didn't have much time," the defender added. "But he was able to give us two or three pieces of advice before the game. I think that our victory today was partly for him.

"For now our full focus is on the Bundesliga match [against TSG Hoffenheim] on Saturday, which we also absolutely have to win. 

"If we manage that, then we'll immediately have put the situation of the past few weeks completely behind us. Then we'll be able to prepare for the DFB Cup tie in Munich."

